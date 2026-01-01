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Kinoafisha Persons Billy Bob Thornton Awards

Awards and nominations of Billy Bob Thornton

Billy Bob Thornton
Awards and nominations of Billy Bob Thornton
Academy Awards, USA 1997 Academy Awards, USA 1997
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1999 Academy Awards, USA 1999
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2017 Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2015 Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2025 Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Nominee
 Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2004 Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2002 Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1999 Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014 Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2026 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2026
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2012 Berlin International Film Festival 2012
Best Film
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
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