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Billy Bob Thornton
Awards
Awards and nominations of Billy Bob Thornton
Billy Bob Thornton
About
Filmography
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Awards
Awards and nominations of Billy Bob Thornton
Academy Awards, USA 1997
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1999
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Nominee
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2026
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2012
Best Film
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
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