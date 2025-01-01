Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Edward Norton Awards

Awards and nominations of Edward Norton

Edward Norton
Awards and nominations of Edward Norton
Academy Awards, USA 2025 Academy Awards, USA 2025
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2015 Academy Awards, USA 2015
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1999 Academy Awards, USA 1999
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1997 Academy Awards, USA 1997
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1997 Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2025 Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2015 Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010 Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Nonfiction Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2025 BAFTA Awards 2025
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2015 BAFTA Awards 2015
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1997 BAFTA Awards 1997
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015
Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2000 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2000
Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1997 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1997
Best Villain
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
