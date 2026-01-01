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Mel Gibson
Awards
Awards and nominations of Mel Gibson
Mel Gibson
About
Filmography
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Awards
Awards and nominations of Mel Gibson
Academy Awards, USA 1996
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2017
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1996
Best Director
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2007
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1996
David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2018
Worst Supporting Actor
Winner
Razzie Awards 2017
Redeemer Award
Winner
Razzie Awards 2024
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2022
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2015
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1993
Best Action Sequence
Winner
Best On-Screen Duo
Winner
Best Kiss
Nominee
Most Desirable Male
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001
Best Male Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1999
Best Action Sequence
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1996
Most Desirable Male
Nominee
Best Male Performance
Nominee
Most Desirable Male
Nominee
Most Desirable Male
Nominee
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