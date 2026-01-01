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Harrison Ford
Awards
Awards and nominations of Harrison Ford
Harrison Ford
About
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Awards
Awards and nominations of Harrison Ford
Academy Awards, USA 1986
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2023
Honorary Golden Palm
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2002
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1996
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1994
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1987
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1986
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2025
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1986
Best Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2021
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1994
Best On-Screen Duo
Winner
Best On-Screen Duo
Winner
Best Male Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2026
Life Achievement Award
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
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