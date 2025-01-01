Menu
Awards and nominations of Carmen Electra

Carmen Electra
Razzie Awards 2007 Razzie Awards 2007
Worst Supporting Actress
Winner
Razzie Awards 2009 Razzie Awards 2009
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2008 Razzie Awards 2008
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2006 Razzie Awards 2006
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2005 Razzie Awards 2005
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004
Best Kiss
Winner
