Daniel Craig
Awards
Awards and nominations of Daniel Craig
Daniel Craig
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Daniel Craig
Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Narrator
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2007
Best Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022
Best Hero
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
Best Shirtless Performance
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2000
EFP Shooting Star
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
