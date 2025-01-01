Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Daniel Craig Awards

Awards and nominations of Daniel Craig

Daniel Craig
Awards and nominations of Daniel Craig
Golden Globes, USA 2025 Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2023 Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2020 Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014 Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Narrator
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2007 BAFTA Awards 2007
Best Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022
Best Hero
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
Best Shirtless Performance
Nominee
 Best Fight
Nominee
 Best Fight
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2000 Berlin International Film Festival 2000
EFP Shooting Star
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more