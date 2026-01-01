Menu
Mia Farrow
Awards and nominations of Mia Farrow
Awards and nominations of Mia Farrow
Golden Globes, USA 1965
Most Promising Newcomer - Female
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1991
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1986
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1985
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1970
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
World Film Favorite - Female
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1969
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1966
Best TV Star - Female
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1987
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1986
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1970
Best Actress
Nominee
Best Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1983
Worst Actress
Nominee
