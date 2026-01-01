Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Mia Farrow Awards

Awards and nominations of Mia Farrow

Mia Farrow
Golden Globes, USA 1965 Golden Globes, USA 1965
Most Promising Newcomer - Female
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2000 Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1991 Golden Globes, USA 1991
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1986 Golden Globes, USA 1986
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1985 Golden Globes, USA 1985
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1970 Golden Globes, USA 1970
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
 World Film Favorite - Female
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1969 Golden Globes, USA 1969
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1966 Golden Globes, USA 1966
Best TV Star - Female
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1987 BAFTA Awards 1987
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1986 BAFTA Awards 1986
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1970 BAFTA Awards 1970
Best Actress
Nominee
 Best Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1983 Razzie Awards 1983
Worst Actress
Nominee
