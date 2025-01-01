Menu
Kirsten Dunst
Awards
Awards and nominations of Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst
Awards and nominations of Kirsten Dunst
Academy Awards, USA 2022
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2011
Best Actress
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2003
Best Kiss
Winner
Best Female Performance
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1995
Best Breakthrough Performance
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001
Best Dance Sequence
Nominee
Best Dance Sequence
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
