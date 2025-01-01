Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Megan Fox Awards

Awards and nominations of Megan Fox

Megan Fox
Awards and nominations of Megan Fox
Razzie Awards 2024 Razzie Awards 2024
Worst Actress
Winner
Worst Supporting Actress
Winner
Razzie Awards 2015 Razzie Awards 2015
Worst Supporting Actress
Winner
Razzie Awards 2022 Razzie Awards 2022
Worst Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2017 Razzie Awards 2017
Worst Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2011 Razzie Awards 2011
Worst Actress
Nominee
 Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
 Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2010 Razzie Awards 2010
Worst Actress
Nominee
 Worst Actress
Nominee
 Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010
Best WTF Moment
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2008 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2008
Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
 Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more