Megan Fox
Awards
Awards and nominations of Megan Fox
Megan Fox
Awards and nominations of Megan Fox
Razzie Awards 2024
Worst Actress
Winner
Worst Supporting Actress
Winner
Razzie Awards 2015
Worst Supporting Actress
Winner
Razzie Awards 2022
Worst Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2017
Worst Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2011
Worst Actress
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2010
Worst Actress
Nominee
Worst Actress
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010
Best WTF Moment
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2008
Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
