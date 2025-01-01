Menu
Awards and nominations of Orlando Bloom

Orlando Bloom
Razzie Awards 2008 Razzie Awards 2008
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Best Fight
Winner
Best On-Screen Transformation
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002
Breakthrough Male Performance
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
 Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2003 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2003
Best Trans-Atlantic Breakthrough Performer
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
