Katherine Heigl
Awards and nominations of Katherine Heigl
Katherine Heigl
Awards and nominations of Katherine Heigl
Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2007
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Razzie Awards 2018
Worst Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2016
Worst Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2014
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2013
Worst Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2008
Best Female Performance
Nominee
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Nominee
