Katherine Heigl Awards

Awards and nominations of Katherine Heigl

Katherine Heigl
Awards and nominations of Katherine Heigl
Golden Globes, USA 2008 Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2007 Golden Globes, USA 2007
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007 Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Razzie Awards 2018 Razzie Awards 2018
Worst Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2016 Razzie Awards 2016
Worst Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2014 Razzie Awards 2014
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2013 Razzie Awards 2013
Worst Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2008 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2008
Best Female Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
