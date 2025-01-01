Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Juno Temple Awards

Awards and nominations of Juno Temple

Juno Temple
Awards and nominations of Juno Temple
Golden Globes 2024 Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2013 BAFTA Awards 2013
EE Rising Star Award
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more