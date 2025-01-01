Menu
Juno Temple
Awards
Awards and nominations of Juno Temple
Juno Temple
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Juno Temple
Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2013
EE Rising Star Award
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
