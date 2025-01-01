Menu
Kristin Scott Thomas
Awards
Awards and nominations of Kristin Scott Thomas
Kristin Scott Thomas
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Kristin Scott Thomas
Academy Awards, USA 1997
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2009
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1995
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2018
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2010
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2009
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1997
Best Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1987
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
Worst New Star
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
