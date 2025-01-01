Menu
J.K. Simmons
Awards and nominations of J.K. Simmons
Awards and nominations of J.K. Simmons
Academy Awards, USA 2015
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2022
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2015
Best Supporting Actor
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015
Best Villain
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
