David Strathairn
Awards
Awards and nominations of David Strathairn
David Strathairn
Awards and nominations of David Strathairn
Academy Awards, USA 2006
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2006
Best Actor
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2005
Best Actor
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
