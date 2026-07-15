Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Awarapan 2
Awarapan 2 - Teaser
Kinoafisha Films Awarapan 2

Awarapan 2

, 2026
Awarapan 2
India / Action, Drama, Romantic
Trailers
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of Awarapan 2
Going 0
Not going 0
Awarapan 2 - Teaser
Awarapan 2  Teaser

Synopsis

19 years later, Shivam is back. A man haunted by grief and loss, searching for a purpose for his life.

Cast

Emraan Hashmi
Shivam
Shabana Azmi
Nafisa
Disha Patani
Disha Patani
Suvinder Vicky
Vijayant Kohli
Atul Kumar
Salil Acharya
Ronnie
Aniruddh Rawal
Vicky Surendhra
Director Nitin Kakkar
Writer Sanjay Masoomm, Bilal Siddiqi
Composer Jeet Gannguli, Amaal Mallik, Mithun Sharma, Raju Singh
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Production year 2026
World premiere 14 August 2026
Release date
14 August 2026 Germany
14 August 2026 India
14 August 2026 Nepal
Production Vishesh Films
Also known as
Awarapan 2

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote

Film Trailers

All trailers
Awarapan 2 - Teaser
Awarapan 2 Teaser
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more