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Awarapan 2
Awarapan 2
, 2026
Awarapan 2
India / Action, Drama, Romantic
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Awarapan 2
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Synopsis
19 years later, Shivam is back. A man haunted by grief and loss, searching for a purpose for his life.
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Cast
Emraan Hashmi
Shivam
Shabana Azmi
Nafisa
Disha Patani
Suvinder Vicky
Vijayant Kohli
Atul Kumar
Salil Acharya
Ronnie
Aniruddh Rawal
Vicky Surendhra
Director
Nitin Kakkar
Writer
Sanjay Masoomm
,
Bilal Siddiqi
Composer
Jeet Gannguli
,
Amaal Mallik
,
Mithun Sharma
,
Raju Singh
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Production year
2026
World premiere
14 August 2026
Release date
14 August 2026
Germany
14 August 2026
India
14 August 2026
Nepal
Production
Vishesh Films
Also known as
Awarapan 2
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