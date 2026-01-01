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Esta soledad
Esta soledad
, 2026
Esta soledad
Spain / Drama
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Synopsis
Leo and Lorea's 5-year love ends amid his father's illness and emotional distance. She struggles with poor jobs and personal troubles. Both face loneliness, instability, and unresolved feelings.
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Cast
Fernando Guallar
Omar Ayuso
Marina Salas
Lorea
Oriol Pla Solina
Leo
Eneko Sagardoy
Miren Gaztañaga
Itsaso
Itziar Lazkano
Madre Lorea
Ione Irazábal
Nekane
Ainhoa Artetxe
Maialen
Gemma Martínez
Mikel Bustamante
Harkaitz
Director
Javier Giner
Writer
Javier Giner
Composer
Claudia Torrente Solés
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Spain
Production year
2026
Budget
€0
Production
Balance Media Entertainment, Fuga de Cuerpos, Radio Televisión Española (RTVE)
Also known as
Esta soledad
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0.0
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