Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Esta soledad

Esta soledad

, 2026
Esta soledad
Spain / Drama

Synopsis

Leo and Lorea's 5-year love ends amid his father's illness and emotional distance. She struggles with poor jobs and personal troubles. Both face loneliness, instability, and unresolved feelings.

Cast

Fernando Guallar
Omar Ayuso
Omar Ayuso
Marina Salas
Marina Salas
Lorea
Oriol Pla Solina
Leo
Eneko Sagardoy
Miren Gaztañaga
Itsaso
Itziar Lazkano
Madre Lorea
Ione Irazábal
Nekane
Ainhoa Artetxe
Maialen
Gemma Martínez
Mikel Bustamante
Harkaitz
Director Javier Giner
Writer Javier Giner
Composer Claudia Torrente Solés
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Production year 2026
Budget €0
Production Balance Media Entertainment, Fuga de Cuerpos, Radio Televisión Española (RTVE)
Also known as
Esta soledad

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more