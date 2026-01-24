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Poster of Birds of War
8.1
Birds of War - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Birds of War
8.1

Birds of War

, 2026
Birds of War
Saudi Arabia, Lebanon / Documentary, Family, Romantic
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Poster of Birds of War
8.1
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Birds of War - Trailer
Birds of War  Trailer

Synopsis

The love story of a London-based Lebanese journalist and a Syrian activist and cameraman as told through 13 years of personal archives across revolutions, war, and exile.
Writer Janay Boulos, Abd Alkader Habak, Jonathan Key
Composer Harpal Mudhar, Darren Sng
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Saudi Arabia / Lebanon
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 24 January 2026
Worldwide Gross $8,194
Production Sonja Henrici Creates, Habak Films
Also known as
Birds of War, Πουλιά του πολέμου

Film rating

8.1
Rate 10 votes
8.1 IMDb

Film Trailers

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Birds of War - Trailer
Birds of War Trailer
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