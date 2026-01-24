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8.1
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Birds of War
8.1
Birds of War
, 2026
Birds of War
Saudi Arabia, Lebanon / Documentary, Family, Romantic
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8.1
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Birds of War
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Synopsis
The love story of a London-based Lebanese journalist and a Syrian activist and cameraman as told through 13 years of personal archives across revolutions, war, and exile.
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Writer
Janay Boulos
,
Abd Alkader Habak
,
Jonathan Key
Composer
Harpal Mudhar
,
Darren Sng
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Saudi Arabia / Lebanon
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
24 January 2026
Worldwide Gross
$8,194
Production
Sonja Henrici Creates, Habak Films
Also known as
Birds of War, Πουλιά του πολέμου
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8.1
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8.1
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