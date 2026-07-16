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Poster of Only Beautiful Things to Look At
Kinoafisha Films Only Beautiful Things to Look At

Only Beautiful Things to Look At

, 2026
Only Beautiful Things to Look At
Slovakia, Czechia, Hungary / Drama
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Synopsis

In a remote district hospital in the 1980s Czechoslovakia, Ingrid, an elegant doctor, unexpectedly befriends a young orderly. Will this new bond disrupt the certainties of her stagnant life?

Cast

Anna Geislerová
Ingrid
Eva Mores
Jula
Vlad Ivanov
Vlad Ivanov
Maroš
Éva Bandor
Iveta
Attila Mokos
Dr. Bach
Martin Šulík
Minister
Milan Mikulčík
Hospital director
Péter Bárnai
Dr. Michalský
Simona Boledovicova
Agáta
Nikolett Dékány
Beáta
Director Ivan Ostrochovský
Writer Ivan Ostrochovský, Marek Lescák
Composer Michal Novinski
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Slovakia / Czechia / Hungary
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 16 July 2026
Release date
16 July 2026 Czechia
Production Ceská Televize, Negativ, Proton Cinema
Also known as
Only Beautiful Things to Look At

Film rating

0.0
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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