Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Only Beautiful Things to Look At
Only Beautiful Things to Look At
, 2026
Only Beautiful Things to Look At
Slovakia, Czechia, Hungary / Drama
Going
0
Not going
0
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Going
0
Not going
0
Synopsis
In a remote district hospital in the 1980s Czechoslovakia, Ingrid, an elegant doctor, unexpectedly befriends a young orderly. Will this new bond disrupt the certainties of her stagnant life?
Expand
Cast
Anna Geislerová
Ingrid
Eva Mores
Jula
Vlad Ivanov
Maroš
Éva Bandor
Iveta
Attila Mokos
Dr. Bach
Martin Šulík
Minister
Milan Mikulčík
Hospital director
Péter Bárnai
Dr. Michalský
Simona Boledovicova
Agáta
Nikolett Dékány
Beáta
Director
Ivan Ostrochovský
Writer
Ivan Ostrochovský
,
Marek Lescák
Composer
Michal Novinski
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Slovakia / Czechia / Hungary
Runtime
1 hour 28 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
16 July 2026
Release date
16 July 2026
Czechia
Production
Ceská Televize, Negativ, Proton Cinema
Also known as
Only Beautiful Things to Look At
More
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree