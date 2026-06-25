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Poster of Kemet: Year One
7.3
Kemet: Year One - Official teaser trailer
Kinoafisha Films Kemet: Year One
7.3

Kemet: Year One

, 2026
Kemet
Egypt / Action, Adventure, History
Trailers
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Poster of Kemet: Year One
7.3
Going 0
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Kemet: Year One - Official teaser trailer
Kemet: Year One  Official teaser trailer

Synopsis

A father's heart-pounding quest through ancient Egypt's treacherous landscapes reunites him with his son and sparks an epic battle for survival that will shape the destiny of mankind.

Cast

Mo Ismail
Khar
Magdy El Gawly
Yuya
Dida Morgan
Omari
Fady Eman
Chan
Marwan Alazab
Nukur
Ahmed El Tohamy
Goran
Moda Ahmed
Tari
Mostafa Hamdy Mohammed
Tio
Moustafa Youssef
Aref
Ressam Salama
Neith
Ahmed Gamal
Asim
Islam Salaheldin
Director Mo Ismail
Writer Mo Ismail
Composer Marwan Haroun
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Egypt
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 25 June 2026
Release date
25 June 2026 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $2,822
Production BUC Studios, Desert Eagle Films, Desert Eagle Films
Also known as
Kemet, Kemet: Year One

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.7 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Kemet: Year One - Official teaser trailer
Kemet: Year One Official teaser trailer
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