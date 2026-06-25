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Kemet: Year One
7.3
Kemet: Year One
, 2026
Kemet
Egypt / Action, Adventure, History
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Kemet: Year One
Official teaser trailer
Official teaser trailer
Synopsis
A father's heart-pounding quest through ancient Egypt's treacherous landscapes reunites him with his son and sparks an epic battle for survival that will shape the destiny of mankind.
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Cast
Mo Ismail
Khar
Magdy El Gawly
Yuya
Dida Morgan
Omari
Fady Eman
Chan
Marwan Alazab
Nukur
Ahmed El Tohamy
Goran
Moda Ahmed
Tari
Mostafa Hamdy Mohammed
Tio
Moustafa Youssef
Aref
Ressam Salama
Neith
Ahmed Gamal
Asim
Islam Salaheldin
Director
Mo Ismail
Writer
Mo Ismail
Composer
Marwan Haroun
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Egypt
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
25 June 2026
Release date
25 June 2026
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$2,822
Production
BUC Studios, Desert Eagle Films, Desert Eagle Films
Also known as
Kemet, Kemet: Year One
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Film rating
7.3
Rate
10
votes
7.7
IMDb
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Kemet: Year One
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