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TheatreHD: Кайдановский. Спящая красавица
TheatreHD: Кайдановский. Спящая красавица
, 2024
TheatreHD: Кайдановский. Спящая красавица
Austria / Ballet / 18+
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Film details
Country
Austria
Runtime
1 hour 15 minutes
Production year
2024
Film rating
0.0
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Moskino Rassvet
20:00
from 800 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
21 July
from 800 ₽
22 July
from 800 ₽
24 July
from 800 ₽
25 July
from 800 ₽
26 July
from 890 ₽
28 July
from 800 ₽
29 July
from 800 ₽
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«TheatreHD: Кайдановский. Спящая красавица» now playing
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₽
Started
20:50
from 400 ₽
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20:50
from 400 ₽
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20:50
from 400 ₽
Moskino Rassvet
g. Moskva, ul. Zoi i Aleksandra Kosmodemyanskih, 23, tsentr «Mesto vstrechi Rassvet»
2D
20:00
from 800 ₽
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