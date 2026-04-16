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7.1
Kinoafisha
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Izma
7.1
Izma
, 2026
Ezma
Egypt / Drama, Detective
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Synopsis
A man in his thirties receives a mysterious birthday gift from an unexpected person. His life changes as he goes through new experiences, reexamines his past, and tries to rebuild himself.
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Cast
Ahmed Dawood
Eissa El Shawaf (Adult)
Salma Abu-Deif
Sera (Adult)
Passant Shawky
Asmaa
Jassica Hossam Eldin
Sera (Teenager)
Hamza Diab
Eissa El Shawaf (Teenager)
Jessica Hosameldin
Sera (Teenager)
Ghofran Mohamed
Rana (Teenager)
Muhammad Farrag
Mostafa
Sawsan Badr
Eissa's Grandma
Miran Abdelwareth
Lubna Wanas
Ismail Farghali
Director
Mohamed Sadeq
Writer
Mohamed Sadeq
Composer
Mina Samy
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Egypt
Runtime
1 hour 50 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
16 April 2026
Release date
16 April 2026
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$106,861
Production
The Producers, The Producers, Vivid Studios
Also known as
Ezma, Izma
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Film rating
7.1
Rate
10
votes
7.2
IMDb
Showtimes
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