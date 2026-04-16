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Poster of Izma
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Izma
7.1

Izma

, 2026
Ezma
Egypt / Drama, Detective
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Poster of Izma
7.1
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Synopsis

A man in his thirties receives a mysterious birthday gift from an unexpected person. His life changes as he goes through new experiences, reexamines his past, and tries to rebuild himself.

Cast

Ahmed Dawood
Eissa El Shawaf (Adult)
Salma Abu-Deif
Sera (Adult)
Passant Shawky
Asmaa
Jassica Hossam Eldin
Sera (Teenager)
Hamza Diab
Eissa El Shawaf (Teenager)
Jessica Hosameldin
Sera (Teenager)
Ghofran Mohamed
Rana (Teenager)
Muhammad Farrag
Mostafa
Sawsan Badr
Eissa's Grandma
Miran Abdelwareth
Lubna Wanas
Ismail Farghali
Director Mohamed Sadeq
Writer Mohamed Sadeq
Composer Mina Samy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Egypt
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 16 April 2026
Release date
16 April 2026 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $106,861
Production The Producers, The Producers, Vivid Studios
Also known as
Ezma, Izma

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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