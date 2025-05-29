Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Pitfall
4.8
Pitfall - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Pitfall
4.8

Pitfall

, 2025
Pitfall
Canada / Horror, Thriller
Trailers
Going 3
Not going 1
Poster of Pitfall
4.8
Going 3
Not going 1
Pitfall - Trailer
Pitfall  Trailer

Synopsis

After a young man is separated from his friends in the woods, he falls into a ten-foot deep pit of spikes, impaling him through his leg and leaving him trapped. He quickly learns that his fall was not an accident.

Cast

Jordan Claire Robbins
Jordan Claire Robbins
Gwen
Alexandra Essoe
Alexandra Essoe
Ashley
Randy Couture
Randy Couture
Hunter
Marshall Williams
Scott
Brenna Llewellyn
Monica
Matt Hamilton
Matt Hamilton
Charlie
Stephanie Izsak
Jean
Grant Vlahovic
Drew Williams
Richard Harmon
Richard Harmon
Lars
Michael Ryan
Bill
Charles Jarman
Tracker
Teresa Laverty
Loraine
Director James Kondelik
Writer James Kondelik, Victor Rose
Composer Jordan Han Andrew
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 29 May 2025
World premiere 29 May 2025
Release date
6 August 2026 Russia Синемапарк
11 June 2026 Qatar
11 June 2026 UAE 18TC
29 May 2026 USA R
Budget $200,000
Worldwide Gross $41,302
Production Dragon Bear Pictures, Pandapix Pictures
Also known as
Pitfall, Armadilha Mortal, Krwawa pułapka, Ловушка

Film rating

4.8
Rate 10 votes
4.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Pitfall - Trailer
Pitfall Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more