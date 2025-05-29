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Pitfall
4.8
Pitfall
, 2025
Pitfall
Canada / Horror, Thriller
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Pitfall
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Synopsis
After a young man is separated from his friends in the woods, he falls into a ten-foot deep pit of spikes, impaling him through his leg and leaving him trapped. He quickly learns that his fall was not an accident.
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Cast
Jordan Claire Robbins
Gwen
Alexandra Essoe
Ashley
Randy Couture
Hunter
Marshall Williams
Scott
Brenna Llewellyn
Monica
Matt Hamilton
Charlie
Stephanie Izsak
Jean
Grant Vlahovic
Drew Williams
Richard Harmon
Lars
Michael Ryan
Bill
Charles Jarman
Tracker
Teresa Laverty
Loraine
Director
James Kondelik
Writer
James Kondelik
,
Victor Rose
Composer
Jordan Han Andrew
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Canada
Runtime
1 hour 48 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
29 May 2025
World premiere
29 May 2025
Release date
6 August 2026
Russia
Синемапарк
11 June 2026
Qatar
11 June 2026
UAE
18TC
29 May 2026
USA
R
Budget
$200,000
Worldwide Gross
$41,302
Production
Dragon Bear Pictures, Pandapix Pictures
Also known as
Pitfall, Armadilha Mortal, Krwawa pułapka, Ловушка
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Film rating
4.8
Rate
10
votes
4.6
IMDb
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