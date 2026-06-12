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Pitfall. Trailer
Pitfall. Trailer
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Publication date: 12 June 2026
Pitfall
– After a young man is separated from his friends in the woods, he falls into a ten-foot deep pit of spikes, impaling him through his leg and leaving him trapped. He quickly learns that his fall was not an accident.
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4.8
Pitfall
Horror, Thriller, 2025, Canada
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