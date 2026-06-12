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Pitfall - Trailer
Kinoafisha Trailers Pitfall. Trailer

Pitfall. Trailer

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Publication date: 12 June 2026
Pitfall – After a young man is separated from his friends in the woods, he falls into a ten-foot deep pit of spikes, impaling him through his leg and leaving him trapped. He quickly learns that his fall was not an accident.
4.8 Pitfall
Pitfall Horror, Thriller, 2025, Canada
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