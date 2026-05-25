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Poster of Night of the Creeps
6.7
Night of the Creeps - Official trailer
Kinoafisha Films Night of the Creeps
6.7

Night of the Creeps

, 1986
Night of the Creeps
USA / Horror, Comedy, Sci-Fi / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Night of the Creeps
6.7
Night of the Creeps - Official trailer
Night of the Creeps  Official trailer

Synopsis

In 1959, an alien experiment crashes to earth and infects a fraternity member. They freeze the body, but in the modern day, two geeks pledging a fraternity accidentally thaw the corpse, which proceeds to infect the campus with parasites that transform their hosts into killer zombies.

Cast

Jason Lively
Chris
Tom Atkins
Ray Cameron
Vic Polizos
Coroner
Dick Miller
David Paymer
David Paymer
Suzanne Snyder
Robert Kerman
Kevin Thompson
Jay Arlen Jones
Steve Marshall
J.C.
Jill Whitlow
Cynthia
Wally Taylor
Detective Landis
Director Fred Dekker
Writer Fred Dekker
Composer Barry De Vorzon
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 1986
World premiere 21 August 1986
Release date
2 March 1987 France
21 August 1986 Germany 16
21 August 1986 Great Britain 18
21 August 1986 Ireland 18
12 June 1987 Italy
5 March 1987 Philippines
21 August 1986 USA R
Budget $5,000,000
Worldwide Gross $595,366
Production Tri-Star Pictures, Delphi V Productions
Also known as
Night of the Creeps, El terror llama a su puerta, Die Nacht der Creeps, Noite dos Arrepios, A Noite dos Arrepios, Dimensione terrore, El terror llama a la puerta, Extra Sangsues, Extra-sangsues, Homecoming Night, I megali nyxta, La nuit des frissons, La Nuit des sangsues, Lötköjen yö, Nattens kryb, Noc husí kůže, Noc pełzaczy, Ógnarnótt, Rémes egy éjszaka, Η μεγάλη νύχτα, Ніч кошмарів, Ночь кошмаров, Ночь ползучих тварей, Ночь пресмыкающихся, Нощта на пълзящите твари, クリープス, 变尸虫

Film rating

6.7
Rate 12 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

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Night of the Creeps - Official trailer
Night of the Creeps Official trailer
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Quotes

Detective Cameron I got good news and bad news, girls. The good news is your dates are here.
Sorority Sister What's the bad news?
Detective Cameron They're dead.
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