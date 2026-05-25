In 1959, an alien experiment crashes to earth and infects a fraternity member. They freeze the body, but in the modern day, two geeks pledging a fraternity accidentally thaw the corpse, which proceeds to infect the campus with parasites that transform their hosts into killer zombies.
Night of the Creeps, El terror llama a su puerta, Die Nacht der Creeps, Noite dos Arrepios, A Noite dos Arrepios, Dimensione terrore, El terror llama a la puerta, Extra Sangsues, Extra-sangsues, Homecoming Night, I megali nyxta, La nuit des frissons, La Nuit des sangsues, Lötköjen yö, Nattens kryb, Noc husí kůže, Noc pełzaczy, Ógnarnótt, Rémes egy éjszaka, Η μεγάλη νύχτα, Ніч кошмарів, Ночь кошмаров, Ночь ползучих тварей, Ночь пресмыкающихся, Нощта на пълзящите твари, クリープス, 变尸虫