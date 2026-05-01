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El Kalam Ala Eh?!
El Kalam Ala Eh?!
, 2026
El Kalam Ala Eh?!
Egypt / Drama
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El Kalam Ala Eh?!
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Synopsis
Four couples. One night that was supposed to be perfect… but everything turned into chaos. Between expectations, pressure, and inexperience, every story takes an unexpected turn. Awkward situations, wrong decisions, and endless disasters…
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Cast
Gihan El Shamashergy
Hatem Salah
Moustafa Gharieb
Aya Samaha
Ahmed Hatem
Sayed Ragab
Director
Sandro Canaan
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Egypt
Runtime
2 hours 0 minute
Production year
2026
World premiere
14 May 2026
Release date
14 May 2026
Egypt
14 May 2026
UAE
18TC
Film rating
0.0
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El Kalam Ala Eh?!
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