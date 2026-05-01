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Poster of El Kalam Ala Eh?!
El Kalam Ala Eh?! - trailer
Kinoafisha Films El Kalam Ala Eh?!

El Kalam Ala Eh?!

, 2026
El Kalam Ala Eh?!
Egypt / Drama
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Poster of El Kalam Ala Eh?!
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El Kalam Ala Eh?! - trailer
El Kalam Ala Eh?!  trailer

Synopsis

Four couples. One night that was supposed to be perfect… but everything turned into chaos. Between expectations, pressure, and inexperience, every story takes an unexpected turn. Awkward situations, wrong decisions, and endless disasters…

Cast

Gihan El Shamashergy
Hatem Salah
Moustafa Gharieb
Aya Samaha
Ahmed Hatem
Sayed Ragab
Director Sandro Canaan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Egypt
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2026
World premiere 14 May 2026
Release date
14 May 2026 Egypt
14 May 2026 UAE 18TC

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote

Film Trailers

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El Kalam Ala Eh?! - trailer
El Kalam Ala Eh?! Trailer
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