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Апакай 2. Кудалар
Апакай 2. Кудалар
, 2026
Апакай 2. Кудалар
Kyrgyzstan / Comedy
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Cast
Askat Sulaimanov
Emil Toktoshev
Dastan Bakytbekov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Kyrgyzstan
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
23 April 2026
Release date
23 April 2026
Kyrgyzstan
16+
Film rating
0.0
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