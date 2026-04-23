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Poster of Апакай 2. Кудалар
Kinoafisha Films Апакай 2. Кудалар

Апакай 2. Кудалар

, 2026
Апакай 2. Кудалар
Kyrgyzstan / Comedy
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Poster of Апакай 2. Кудалар
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Cast

Askat Sulaimanov
Emil Toktoshev
Dastan Bakytbekov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Kyrgyzstan
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 23 April 2026
Release date
23 April 2026 Kyrgyzstan 16+

Film rating

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