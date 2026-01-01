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Poster of The Johnstown Flood
6.8
Kinoafisha Films The Johnstown Flood
6.8

The Johnstown Flood

, 1926
The Johnstown Flood
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Johnstown Flood
6.8

Synopsis

A dramatic recreation of the Johnstown Flood of 1889.

Cast

George O'Brien
Janet Gaynor
Anders Randolf
Paul Panzer
Gary Cooper
Gary Cooper
Clark Gable
Clark Gable
Director Irving Cummings
Writer Robert Lord, Edfrid A. Bingham
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 6 minutes
Production year 1926
World premiere 28 February 1926
Release date
28 February 1926 USA NR
Production Fox Film Corporation
Also known as
The Johnstown Flood, A Inundação, A Represa da Morte, Besna bujica, La chevauchée de la mort, La represa de la muerte, Rohanó áradat, Stormfloden, The Flood, 大洪水（1926）

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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