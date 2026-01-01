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6.8
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The Johnstown Flood
6.8
The Johnstown Flood
, 1926
The Johnstown Flood
USA / Drama / 18+
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6.8
Synopsis
A dramatic recreation of the Johnstown Flood of 1889.
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Cast
George O'Brien
Janet Gaynor
Anders Randolf
Paul Panzer
Gary Cooper
Clark Gable
Director
Irving Cummings
Writer
Robert Lord
,
Edfrid A. Bingham
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 6 minutes
Production year
1926
World premiere
28 February 1926
Release date
28 February 1926
USA
NR
Production
Fox Film Corporation
Also known as
The Johnstown Flood, A Inundação, A Represa da Morte, Besna bujica, La chevauchée de la mort, La represa de la muerte, Rohanó áradat, Stormfloden, The Flood, 大洪水（1926）
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Film rating
6.8
Rate
10
votes
6.8
IMDb
Showtimes
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