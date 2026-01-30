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My Sister's Bones
4.6
My Sister's Bones
, 2026
My Sister's Bones
Great Britain / Thriller
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My Sister's Bones
trailer in russian
trailer in russian
Synopsis
Kate Rafter is back to home after a horrific incident in war-torn Iraq and the death of her mother. While packing up her mother's belongings she comes to believe there is something strange and terrifying happening in the house next door.
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Cast
Jenny Seagrove
Anna Friel
Ben Miles
David Bradley
Lovi Poe
Erin Ainsworth
Director
Heidi Greensmith
Writer
Naomi Gibney
Composer
Dominic Greensmith
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 21 minutes
Production year
2026
Online premiere
30 January 2026
World premiere
30 January 2026
Production
BKStudios, Head Gear Films, Metrol Technology
Also known as
My Sister's Bones, Тайны моей сестры
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Film rating
4.6
Rate
10
votes
4.6
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