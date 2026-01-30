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Poster of My Sister's Bones
4.6
My Sister's Bones - trailer in russian
Kinoafisha Films My Sister's Bones
4.6

My Sister's Bones

, 2026
My Sister's Bones
Great Britain / Thriller
Trailers
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Poster of My Sister's Bones
4.6
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My Sister's Bones - trailer in russian
My Sister's Bones  trailer in russian

Synopsis

Kate Rafter is back to home after a horrific incident in war-torn Iraq and the death of her mother. While packing up her mother's belongings she comes to believe there is something strange and terrifying happening in the house next door.

Cast

Jenny Seagrove
Anna Friel
Anna Friel
Ben Miles
David Bradley
David Bradley
Lovi Poe
Erin Ainsworth
Director Heidi Greensmith
Writer Naomi Gibney
Composer Dominic Greensmith
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 21 minutes
Production year 2026
Online premiere 30 January 2026
World premiere 30 January 2026
Production BKStudios, Head Gear Films, Metrol Technology
Also known as
My Sister's Bones, Тайны моей сестры

Film rating

4.6
Rate 10 votes
4.6 IMDb

Film Trailers

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My Sister's Bones - trailer in russian
My Sister's Bones Trailer in russian
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