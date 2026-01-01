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About
Filmography
Lovi Poe
Lovi Poe
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lovi Poe
Lovi Poe
Lovi Poe
Date of Birth
11 February 1989
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
6.9
Thy Womb
(2012)
6.5
Bad Man
(2025)
5.6
Seasons
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2026
2025
2023
2012
All
4
Films
4
Actress
4
Writer
1
4.6
My Sister's Bones
My Sister's Bones
Thriller
2026, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.5
Bad Man
Bad Man
Action, Comedy, Crime
2025, USA
5.6
Seasons
Seasons
Drama, Romantic
2023, Philippines
Watch trailer
6.9
Thy Womb
Sinapupunan
Drama
2012, Philippines
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