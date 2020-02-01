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Poster of Sun Children
7.1
Sun Children - trailer
Kinoafisha Films Sun Children
7.1

Sun Children

, 2020
Khorshid
Iran / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Sun Children
7.1
Sun Children - trailer
Sun Children  trailer

Synopsis

The story of 12-year-old Ali and his three friends. Together they work hard to survive and support their families, doing small jobs in a garage and committing petty crimes to make fast money. In a turn of events that seems miraculous, Ali is entrusted to find hidden treasure underground. He recruits his gang, but first, to gain access to the tunnel, the children must enroll at the Sun School, a charitable institution that tries to educate street kids and child laborers, close to where the treasure is located.

Cast

Ali Nasirian
Tannaz Tabatabaei
Rouhollah Zamani
Babak Lotfi Khajepasha
Malik Akhlaqi
Safoora Kazempour
Director Majid Majidi
Writer Majid Majidi, Nima Javidi
Composer Ramin Kousha
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Iran
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 10 August 2021
World premiere 1 February 2020
Release date
25 November 2021 Denmark 11
3 June 2022 Finland
29 December 2021 France
5 May 2022 Germany 12
14 May 2021 Netherlands AL
14 May 2021 Norway 12
14 May 2021 Spain
Worldwide Gross $64,556
Production Majid Majidi Film Production (I) (II)
Also known as
Khorshid, Sun Children, The Sun, Auringon lapset, Crianças do Sol, Deca sunca, Dzieci słońca, Figli del sole, Fills del sol, Güneşin Çocukları, Hijos del sol, Les enfants du soleil, Los hijos del sol, Solens børn, Дети солнца, Слънчеви деца, 淘寶少年

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Sun Children - trailer
Sun Children Trailer
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