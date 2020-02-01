The story of 12-year-old Ali and his three friends. Together they work hard to survive and support their families, doing small jobs in a garage and committing petty crimes to make fast money. In a turn of events that seems miraculous, Ali is entrusted to find hidden treasure underground. He recruits his gang, but first, to gain access to the tunnel, the children must enroll at the Sun School, a charitable institution that tries to educate street kids and child laborers, close to where the treasure is located.
Khorshid, Sun Children, The Sun, Auringon lapset, Crianças do Sol, Deca sunca, Dzieci słońca, Figli del sole, Fills del sol, Güneşin Çocukları, Hijos del sol, Les enfants du soleil, Los hijos del sol, Solens børn, Дети солнца, Слънчеви деца, 淘寶少年