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Poster of Los justos
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Los justos
7.0

Los justos

, 2026
Los justos
Spain
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of Los justos
7.0
Going 0
Not going 0

Cast

Carmen Machi
Carmen Machi
Vito Sanz
Pilar Castro
Bruna Cusí
Bruna Cusí
Ane Gabarain
Marina Guerola
Director Jorge Lara, Fernando Pérez
Writer Fernando Pérez, Jorge Lara
Composer Beatriz López-Nogales
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Production year 2026
World premiere 9 March 2026
Production Crea SGR, HBO Max, Mogambo
Also known as
Los justos

Film rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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