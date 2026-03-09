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Площадки
7.0
Kinoafisha
Films
Los justos
7.0
Los justos
, 2026
Los justos
Spain
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7.0
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Cast
Carmen Machi
Vito Sanz
Pilar Castro
Bruna Cusí
Ane Gabarain
Marina Guerola
Director
Jorge Lara
,
Fernando Pérez
Writer
Fernando Pérez
,
Jorge Lara
Composer
Beatriz López-Nogales
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Spain
Production year
2026
World premiere
9 March 2026
Production
Crea SGR, HBO Max, Mogambo
Also known as
Los justos
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Film rating
7.0
Rate
10
votes
7
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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