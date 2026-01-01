Menu
Marcelo Subiotto
Marcelo Subiotto
Marcelo Subiotto
Date of Birth
1 January 1967
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Action hero
Popular Films
7.7
El Eternauta
(2025)
7.5
Community Squad
(2023)
6.7
The Crimes That Bind
(2020)
Filmography
7
Films
4
TV Shows
3
Actor
7
7.7
El Eternauta
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi
2025, Argentina/USA
6.2
In The Mud
Drama, Action, Crime
2025, Argentina
5.8
The Message
El mensaje
Fantasy
2025, Argentina / Spain / Uruguay
7.5
Community Squad
Comedy, Crime
2023, Argentina
6.7
Puan
Puan
Comedy, Drama
2023, Argentina / Brazil / France / Germany / Italy
6.7
The Crimes That Bind
Crímenes de familia
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2020, Argentina
5.5
I Married a Dumbass
Me casé con un boludo
Comedy, Romantic
2016, Argentina
