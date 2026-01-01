Menu
Marcelo Subiotto
Date of Birth
1 January 1967
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Action hero

Popular Films

El Eternauta 7.7
El Eternauta (2025)
Community Squad 7.5
Community Squad (2023)
The Crimes That Bind 6.7
The Crimes That Bind (2020)

Filmography

Genre
Year
El Eternauta 7.7
El Eternauta
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi 2025, Argentina/USA
In The Mud 6.2
In The Mud
Drama, Action, Crime 2025, Argentina
The Message 5.8
The Message El mensaje
Fantasy 2025, Argentina / Spain / Uruguay
Community Squad 7.5
Community Squad
Comedy, Crime 2023, Argentina
Puan 6.7
Puan Puan
Comedy, Drama 2023, Argentina / Brazil / France / Germany / Italy
The Crimes That Bind 6.7
The Crimes That Bind Crímenes de familia
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2020, Argentina
I Married a Dumbass 5.5
I Married a Dumbass Me casé con un boludo
Comedy, Romantic 2016, Argentina
