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El nido
El nido
, 2026
El nido
Spain / Horror, Thriller
About
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Cast & Crew
Posters
Cast
Michelle Jenner
Luisa Gavasa Moragón
Pablo Derqui
Dylan Radley
Morgan Symes
Writer
César De Nicolás
,
Santiago Lallana
,
Hugo Stuven
Composer
Vanessa Garde
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Spain
Production year
2026
Production
Castelao Pictures, Castelao Productions, Filmax
Also known as
El nido
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