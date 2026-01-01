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Luisa Gavasa Moragón
Luisa Gavasa Moragón Luisa Gavasa Moragón
Kinoafisha Persons Luisa Gavasa Moragón

Luisa Gavasa Moragón

Luisa Gavasa Moragón

Date of Birth
8 April 1951
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

The Teacher Who Promised the Sea 7.5
The Teacher Who Promised the Sea (2023)
7.2
Historias (2024)
Ena. La reina Victoria Eugenia 7.1
Ena. La reina Victoria Eugenia (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
El nido
El nido El nido
Horror, Thriller 2026, Spain
Ena. La reina Victoria Eugenia 7.1
Ena. La reina Victoria Eugenia
Drama, History 2024, Spain
7.2
Historias Historias
Drama 2024, Spain
The Teacher Who Promised the Sea 7.5
The Teacher Who Promised the Sea El mestre que va prometre el mar
Biography, Drama 2023, Spain
Watch trailer
El favor 5.5
El favor El favor
Comedy, Detective 2023, Spain
Watch trailer
Staring at Strangers 6.1
Staring at Strangers No mires a los ojos
Drama 2022, Belgium / Spain
Watch trailer
Sinjar 6.4
Sinjar Sinjar
Drama 2022, Spain
Miau 3.9
Miau Miau
Comedy 2018, Spain
Para Elisa 4.1
Para Elisa Para Elisa
Thriller 2013, Spain
Dark Habits 6.5
Dark Habits Entre tinieblas
Comedy, Drama 1983, Spain
Watch trailer
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