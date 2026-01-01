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TV Shows
About
Filmography
Luisa Gavasa Moragón
Luisa Gavasa Moragón
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luisa Gavasa Moragón
Luisa Gavasa Moragón
Luisa Gavasa Moragón
Date of Birth
8 April 1951
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.5
The Teacher Who Promised the Sea
(2023)
7.2
Historias
(2024)
7.1
Ena. La reina Victoria Eugenia
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Comedy
Detective
Drama
History
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2026
2024
2023
2022
2018
2013
1983
All
10
Films
9
TV Shows
1
Actress
10
El nido
El nido
Horror, Thriller
2026, Spain
7.1
Ena. La reina Victoria Eugenia
Drama, History
2024, Spain
7.2
Historias
Historias
Drama
2024, Spain
7.5
The Teacher Who Promised the Sea
El mestre que va prometre el mar
Biography, Drama
2023, Spain
Watch trailer
5.5
El favor
El favor
Comedy, Detective
2023, Spain
Watch trailer
6.1
Staring at Strangers
No mires a los ojos
Drama
2022, Belgium / Spain
Watch trailer
6.4
Sinjar
Sinjar
Drama
2022, Spain
3.9
Miau
Miau
Comedy
2018, Spain
4.1
Para Elisa
Para Elisa
Thriller
2013, Spain
6.5
Dark Habits
Entre tinieblas
Comedy, Drama
1983, Spain
Watch trailer
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