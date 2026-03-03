Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Effi o Blaenau
Effi o Blaenau
, 2026
Effi o Blaenau
Great Britain / Drama
Going
0
Not going
0
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Going
0
Not going
0
Synopsis
Hard-partying young woman Effi lives in rural Wales, whose life largely revolves around drinking vodka with her friends and eating instant noodles to cure her subsequent hangovers – until her life suddenly changes dramatically.
Expand
Cast
Tom Rhys Harries
Rhodri Meilir
Owen Alun
Sion Eifion
Leah Gaffey
Leisa Gwenllian
Director
Mark Evans
Writer
Mark Evans
Composer
Ioana Selaru
,
Sion Trefor
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
3 March 2026
Release date
19 June 2026
Great Britain
15
Production
Sianel 4 Cymru (S4C), S4C Rhyngwladol International, Creative Wales
Also known as
Effi o Blaenau
More
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
Roditelskiy dom
2025, Belarus / Russia, Comedy, Family
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Children's
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Children's
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime, Drama
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree