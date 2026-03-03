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Kinoafisha Films Effi o Blaenau

Effi o Blaenau

, 2026
Effi o Blaenau
Great Britain / Drama
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Synopsis

Hard-partying young woman Effi lives in rural Wales, whose life largely revolves around drinking vodka with her friends and eating instant noodles to cure her subsequent hangovers – until her life suddenly changes dramatically.

Cast

Tom Rhys Harries
Tom Rhys Harries
Rhodri Meilir
Owen Alun
Sion Eifion
Leah Gaffey
Leisa Gwenllian
Director Mark Evans
Writer Mark Evans
Composer Ioana Selaru, Sion Trefor
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 3 March 2026
Release date
19 June 2026 Great Britain 15
Production Sianel 4 Cymru (S4C), S4C Rhyngwladol International, Creative Wales
Also known as
Effi o Blaenau

Film rating

0.0
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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