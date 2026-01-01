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Children of Blood and Bone
Children of Blood and Bone
, 2027
Children of Blood and Bone
USA / Action, Adventure, Fantasy
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Synopsis
Zelie and her older brother Tzain form an alliance with the king’s daughter, Princess Amari, and son, Prince Inan, to fight back against his brutal rule.
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Cast
Thuso Mbedu
Amandla Stenberg
Damson Idris
Tosin Cole
Viola Davis
Cynthia Erivo
Director
Gina Prince-Bythewood
Writer
Gina Prince-Bythewood
,
Tomi Adeyemi
Composer
Terence Blanchard
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production year
2027
World premiere
14 January 2027
Release date
14 January 2027
Germany
21 January 2027
Singapore
15 January 2027
Spain
15 January 2027
USA
Production
Jackson Pictures, Paramount Pictures, Sunswept Entertainment
Also known as
Children of Blood and Bone, Deti krvi a kostí, Filhos de Sangue e Osso
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