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Poster of Children of Blood and Bone
Kinoafisha Films Children of Blood and Bone

Children of Blood and Bone

, 2027
Children of Blood and Bone
USA / Action, Adventure, Fantasy
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Poster of Children of Blood and Bone
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Synopsis

Zelie and her older brother Tzain form an alliance with the king’s daughter, Princess Amari, and son, Prince Inan, to fight back against his brutal rule.

Cast

Thuso Mbedu
Thuso Mbedu
Amandla Stenberg
Amandla Stenberg
Damson Idris
Damson Idris
Tosin Cole
Tosin Cole
Viola Davis
Viola Davis
Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo
Director Gina Prince-Bythewood
Writer Gina Prince-Bythewood, Tomi Adeyemi
Composer Terence Blanchard
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2027
World premiere 14 January 2027
Release date
14 January 2027 Germany
21 January 2027 Singapore
15 January 2027 Spain
15 January 2027 USA
Production Jackson Pictures, Paramount Pictures, Sunswept Entertainment
Also known as
Children of Blood and Bone, Deti krvi a kostí, Filhos de Sangue e Osso

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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