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Poster of The Murderer's Conscience
6.4
Kinoafisha Films The Murderer's Conscience
6.4

The Murderer's Conscience

, 1914
The Avenging Conscience: or 'Thou Shalt Not Kill'
USA / Crime, Drama, Horror / 18+
Poster of The Murderer's Conscience
6.4

Synopsis

Thwarted by his despotic uncle from continuing his love affair, a young man's thoughts turn dark as he dwells on ways to deal with his uncle. Becoming convinced that murder is merely a natural part of life, he kills his uncle and hides the body. However, the man's conscience awakens; paranoia sets in and nightmarish visions begin to haunt him.

Cast

Henry B. Walthall
Spottiswoode Aitken
George Siegmann
Ralph Lewis
Mae Marsh
Robert Harron
Director D. W. Griffith
Writer D. W. Griffith, Edgar Allan Poe
Composer Joseph Carl Breil
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 1914
World premiere 2 August 1914
Release date
2 August 1914 USA NR
Production Majestic Motion Picture Company
Also known as
The Avenging Conscience: or 'Thou Shalt Not Kill', Consciência Vingadora, A bosszúálló lelkiismeret, Du maa ikke ihjelslaa, La conciencia vengadora, La conscience vengeresse, Svedomí zlocinu, The Murderer's Conscience, The Telltale Heart, Thou Shalt Not Kill, Zemsta sumienia, Совесть-мститель, 恐ろしき一夜

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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