Thwarted by his despotic uncle from continuing his love affair, a young man's thoughts turn dark as he dwells on ways to deal with his uncle. Becoming convinced that murder is merely a natural part of life, he kills his uncle and hides the body. However, the man's conscience awakens; paranoia sets in and nightmarish visions begin to haunt him.
The Avenging Conscience: or 'Thou Shalt Not Kill', Consciência Vingadora, A bosszúálló lelkiismeret, Du maa ikke ihjelslaa, La conciencia vengadora, La conscience vengeresse, Svedomí zlocinu, The Murderer's Conscience, The Telltale Heart, Thou Shalt Not Kill, Zemsta sumienia, Совесть-мститель, 恐ろしき一夜
Film rating
6.4
Rate10 votes
6.4IMDb
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.