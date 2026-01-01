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About
Filmography
Mae Marsh
Mae Marsh
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mae Marsh
Mae Marsh
Mae Marsh
Date of Birth
9 November 1894
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
13 February 1968
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
7.6
Impact
(1949)
7.5
Intolerance: Love's Struggle Throughout the Ages
(1916)
6.9
While the City Sleeps
(1956)
Filmography
6.9
While the City Sleeps
While the City Sleeps
Crime, Drama, Film-Noir
1956, USA
7.6
Impact
Impact
Crime, Drama, Film-Noir
1949, USA
6.4
Black Fury
Black Fury
Crime, Drama, Romantic
1935, USA
7.5
Intolerance: Love's Struggle Throughout the Ages
Intolerance: Love's Struggle Throughout the Ages
History, Drama
1916, USA
6.8
The Birth of a Nation
The Birth of a Nation
Drama, History, Romantic
1915, USA
6.4
The Murderer's Conscience
The Avenging Conscience: or 'Thou Shalt Not Kill'
Crime, Drama, Horror
1914, USA
6.5
The Battle of Elderbush Gulch
The Battle at Elderbush Gulch
Western, Short, Action
1913, USA
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