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Mae Marsh Mae Marsh
Kinoafisha Persons Mae Marsh

Mae Marsh

Mae Marsh

Date of Birth
9 November 1894
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
13 February 1968
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Horror actor

Popular Films

Impact 7.6
Impact (1949)
Intolerance: Love's Struggle Throughout the Ages 7.5
Intolerance: Love's Struggle Throughout the Ages (1916)
While the City Sleeps 6.9
While the City Sleeps (1956)

Filmography

While the City Sleeps 6.9
While the City Sleeps While the City Sleeps
Crime, Drama, Film-Noir 1956, USA
Impact 7.6
Impact Impact
Crime, Drama, Film-Noir 1949, USA
Black Fury 6.4
Black Fury Black Fury
Crime, Drama, Romantic 1935, USA
Intolerance: Love's Struggle Throughout the Ages 7.5
Intolerance: Love's Struggle Throughout the Ages Intolerance: Love's Struggle Throughout the Ages
History, Drama 1916, USA
The Birth of a Nation 6.8
The Birth of a Nation The Birth of a Nation
Drama, History, Romantic 1915, USA
The Murderer's Conscience 6.4
The Murderer's Conscience The Avenging Conscience: or 'Thou Shalt Not Kill'
Crime, Drama, Horror 1914, USA
The Battle of Elderbush Gulch 6.5
The Battle of Elderbush Gulch The Battle at Elderbush Gulch
Western, Short, Action 1913, USA
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