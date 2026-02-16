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Poster of The River Train
Kinoafisha Films The River Train

The River Train

, 2026
El Tren Fluvial
Argentina / Drama, Fantasy
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Synopsis

Nine-year-old Milo lives in a remote Argentinian village where he studies the Malambo, a folk dance full of bravura. He is an excellent dancer, but Milo’s only desire is to escape the countryside on a train for the Buenos Aires of his dreams.

Cast

Milo Barria
Rita Pauls
Mariano Barria
Lucrecia Pazos
Mailen Barria
Director Lorenzo Ferro
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Argentina
Runtime 1 hour 15 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 16 February 2026

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
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Karo 11 Oktyabr
17:00 from 390 ₽
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Tomorrow 23
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₽
Started 20:50 from 400 ₽
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₽
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₽
Karo 11 Oktyabr
Arbatskaya
2D
17:00 from 390 ₽
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