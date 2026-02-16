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The River Train
The River Train
, 2026
El Tren Fluvial
Argentina / Drama, Fantasy
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Synopsis
Nine-year-old Milo lives in a remote Argentinian village where he studies the Malambo, a folk dance full of bravura. He is an excellent dancer, but Milo’s only desire is to escape the countryside on a train for the Buenos Aires of his dreams.
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Cast
Milo Barria
Rita Pauls
Mariano Barria
Lucrecia Pazos
Mailen Barria
Director
Lorenzo Ferro
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Argentina
Runtime
1 hour 15 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
16 February 2026
Film rating
0.0
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Karo 11 Oktyabr
17:00
from 390 ₽
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