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Lorenzo Ferro
Lorenzo Ferro Lorenzo Ferro
Kinoafisha Persons Lorenzo Ferro

Lorenzo Ferro

Lorenzo Ferro

Date of Birth
9 November 1998
Age
27 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

The Angel 6.8
The Angel (2018)
The River Train 6.7
The River Train (2026)
Simon of the Mountain 6.6
Simon of the Mountain (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The River Train 6.7
The River Train El Tren Fluvial
Drama, Fantasy 2026, Argentina
Simon of the Mountain 6.6
Simon of the Mountain Simón de la montaña
Drama 2024, Argentina / Chile / Mexico / Uruguay
The Angel 6.8
The Angel El Ángel
Biography, Drama, Crime 2018, Argentina / Spain
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