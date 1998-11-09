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About
Filmography
Lorenzo Ferro
Lorenzo Ferro
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lorenzo Ferro
Lorenzo Ferro
Lorenzo Ferro
Date of Birth
9 November 1998
Age
27 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.8
The Angel
(2018)
6.7
The River Train
(2026)
6.6
Simon of the Mountain
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Crime
Drama
Fantasy
Year
All
2026
2024
2018
All
3
Films
3
Director
1
Actor
2
6.7
The River Train
El Tren Fluvial
Drama, Fantasy
2026, Argentina
6.6
Simon of the Mountain
Simón de la montaña
Drama
2024, Argentina / Chile / Mexico / Uruguay
6.8
The Angel
El Ángel
Biography, Drama, Crime
2018, Argentina / Spain
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