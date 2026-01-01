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Poster of Until Next Spring
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Until Next Spring
6.5

Until Next Spring

, 1961
Do budushchey vesny
USSR / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Until Next Spring
6.5

Synopsis

For Vera — a student of the Leningrad Pedagogical Institute, first love instead of joy and happiness brings disappointment — and it was enough to have one first deception, and before a self-confident girl changes, becomes suspicious and closed. She no longer believes in anyone and runs away from people — having left the institute, Vera and her small daughter leave for a remote village where no one knows her. Soon she has a thin and responsive friend — a teacher at a neighboring school, Aleksei Nikolaevich...

Cast

Lyudmila Marchenko
Innokenty Smoktunovsky
Innokenty Smoktunovsky
Валентин Архипенко
Mariya Prizvan-Sokolova
Galina Vasilyeva
Vladimir Andreyev
Vladimir Andreyev
Director Victor Sokolov
Writer Sergey Voronin
Composer Nadezhda Simonyan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 57 minutes
Production year 1961
World premiere 29 April 1961
Release date
29 April 1961 USSR
Production Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Do budushchey vesny, Bis zum nächsten Frühling, Jövő tavaszig, Miłość powraca wiosną, Until Next Spring, До будущей весны

Film rating

6.5
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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