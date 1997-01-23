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About
Filmography
Lyudmila Marchenko
Lyudmila Marchenko
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lyudmila Marchenko
Lyudmila Marchenko
Lyudmila Marchenko
Date of Birth
20 June 1940
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
23 January 1997
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.7
A Home for Tanya
(1959)
7.1
Cygan
(1967)
6.9
My younger brother
(1962)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Drama
Family
Romantic
War
Year
All
1968
1967
1965
1963
1962
1961
1960
1959
All
10
Films
9
TV Shows
1
Actress
10
6.7
Razvedchiki
Razvedchiki
War, Adventure
1968, USSR
7.1
Cygan
Drama,
1967, USSR
6.6
Gypsies
Tsygan
Romantic, Drama
1967, USSR
6.4
The Cook
Stryapukha
Romantic, Comedy
1965, USSR
6.9
No Fear, No Blame
Bez strakha i upryoka
Drama, Adventure, Family
1963, USSR
6.9
My younger brother
Moy mladshiy brat
Drama
1962, USSR
6.5
Until Next Spring
Do budushchey vesny
Drama, Romantic
1961, USSR
6.1
20,000 Leagues Across the Land
Leon Garros ishchet druga
Comedy
1960, USSR
7.7
A Home for Tanya
Otchiy dom
Drama
1959, USSR
6.9
White Nights
Belye nochi
Drama, Romantic
1959, USSR
Tickets
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