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Lyudmila Marchenko
Lyudmila Marchenko Lyudmila Marchenko
Kinoafisha Persons Lyudmila Marchenko

Lyudmila Marchenko

Lyudmila Marchenko

Date of Birth
20 June 1940
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
23 January 1997
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, The Adventurer

Popular Films

A Home for Tanya 7.7
A Home for Tanya (1959)
Cygan 7.1
Cygan (1967)
My younger brother 6.9
My younger brother (1962)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Razvedchiki 6.7
Razvedchiki Razvedchiki
War, Adventure 1968, USSR
Cygan 7.1
Cygan
Drama, 1967, USSR
Gypsies 6.6
Gypsies Tsygan
Romantic, Drama 1967, USSR
The Cook 6.4
The Cook Stryapukha
Romantic, Comedy 1965, USSR
No Fear, No Blame 6.9
No Fear, No Blame Bez strakha i upryoka
Drama, Adventure, Family 1963, USSR
My younger brother 6.9
My younger brother Moy mladshiy brat
Drama 1962, USSR
Until Next Spring 6.5
Until Next Spring Do budushchey vesny
Drama, Romantic 1961, USSR
20,000 Leagues Across the Land 6.1
20,000 Leagues Across the Land Leon Garros ishchet druga
Comedy 1960, USSR
A Home for Tanya 7.7
A Home for Tanya Otchiy dom
Drama 1959, USSR
White Nights 6.9
White Nights Belye nochi
Drama, Romantic 1959, USSR
Tickets
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