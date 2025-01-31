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Poster of My Daughter's Hair
6.8
My Daughter's Hair - این فیلم اولی، غافلگیرمان می‌کند؟ / شهاب حسینی در فیلم جدید رها
Kinoafisha Films My Daughter's Hair
6.8

My Daughter's Hair

, 2025
Raha
Iran / Drama / 18+
Trailers
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Poster of My Daughter's Hair
6.8
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My Daughter's Hair - این فیلم اولی، غافلگیرمان می‌کند؟ / شهاب حسینی در فیلم جدید رها
My Daughter's Hair  این فیلم اولی، غافلگیرمان می‌کند؟ / شهاب حسینی در فیلم جدید رها

Synopsis

Raha is a teenage girl who is studying animation. When she is about to submit her university project, her laptop is stolen and she is forced to cut her hair and sell it to buy a new laptop. Tohid, her father, buys a second-hand laptop with the money from her hair, but the new laptop plunges Raha's family into a mysterious adventure, into a conflict with a wealthy family over the laptop's true ownership. As tensions rise, Tohid confronts harsh realities that reshape his life and his family's future.

Cast

Shahab Hosseini
Shahab Hosseini
Tohid
Ghazal Shakeri
Soraya
Zoha Esmailifar
Raha
Arman Mirzaee
Mohammad Reza Samian
Arash
Arman Mirzaei
Soheil
Mahni Mehrpour
Mina
Hadi Eftekharzadeh
Farzad Raha
Director Hesam Farahmand
Writer Mohammad Ali Hoseini
Composer Fardin Khalatbari
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Iran
Runtime 1 hour 49 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 31 January 2025
Release date
2 February 2025 Iran
Also known as
Raha, My Daughter's Hair, Волосы моей дочери

Film rating

6.8
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6.7 IMDb
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Best Films of 2025 
Updated 16 April 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
My Daughter's Hair - این فیلم اولی، غافلگیرمان می‌کند؟ / شهاب حسینی در فیلم جدید رها
My Daughter's Hair این فیلم اولی، غافلگیرمان می‌کند؟ / شهاب حسینی در فیلم جدید رها
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