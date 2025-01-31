Raha is a teenage girl who is studying animation. When she is about to submit her university project, her laptop is stolen and she is forced to cut her hair and sell it to buy a new laptop. Tohid, her father, buys a second-hand laptop with the money from her hair, but the new laptop plunges Raha's family into a mysterious adventure, into a conflict with a wealthy family over the laptop's true ownership. As tensions rise, Tohid confronts harsh realities that reshape his life and his family's future.