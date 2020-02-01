Mina's life is turned upside down when she learns that her husband was innocent of the crime for which he was executed, so she starts a silent battle against a cynical system for her own and her daughter's sake.
ProductionCaracteres Productions, Filmsazan Cooperation, Brot für die Welt
Also known as
Ghasideyeh gave sefid, Ballad of a White Cow, O Perdão, A fehér tehén balladája, Balada o bílé krávě, Ballada o białej krowie, Ballade von der weißen Kuh, Balladen om den hvide ko, Balladen om en vit ko, Balladi valkoisesta lehmästä, Beyaz İneğin Türküsü, El perdó, El perdón, Le pardon, Uten skyld, Η μπαλάντα της λευκής αγελάδας, Балада за бялата крава, Баллада о белой корове, 伊朗式審判, 白い牛のバラッド, 贖罪風暴, Ghasideh gave sefid, A Ballad for the White Cow, قصیده گاو سفید