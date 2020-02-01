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Poster of Ballad of a White Cow
7.1
Ballad of a White Cow - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Ballad of a White Cow
7.1

Ballad of a White Cow

, 2020
Ghasideyeh gave sefid
France, Iran / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Ballad of a White Cow
7.1
Ballad of a White Cow - Trailer
Ballad of a White Cow  Trailer

Synopsis

Mina's life is turned upside down when she learns that her husband was innocent of the crime for which he was executed, so she starts a silent battle against a cynical system for her own and her daughter's sake.

Cast

Maryam Moghadam
Mina
Lili Farhadpour
Mina's neighbour
Mohammad Heidari
Real estate advisor
Pejvak Imani
Afshin
Mohamad Ramezani Pour
Gholamreza Moosavi
Alireza Sani Far
Reza
Pourya Rahimi Sam
Babak's brother
Avin Poor Raoufi
Bita
Farid Ghobadi
Reza's colleague
Mahoor Ahmadi
Somayeh Borji
Director Behtash Sanaeeha, Maryam Moghadam
Writer Behtash Sanaeeha, Maryam Moghadam, Mehrdad Kouroshniya
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Iran
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 26 January 2022
World premiere 1 February 2020
Release date
22 September 2022 Brazil 14
3 February 2022 Czechia
1 September 2022 Denmark 15
5 August 2022 Finland
27 October 2021 France U
3 February 2022 Germany 12
10 March 2022 Greece
18 February 2022 Japan
4 November 2021 Netherlands 12
3 December 2021 Poland
13 January 2022 Portugal
3 June 2022 Spain
21 January 2022 Sweden 11
Worldwide Gross $42,467
Production Caracteres Productions, Filmsazan Cooperation, Brot für die Welt
Also known as
Ghasideyeh gave sefid, Ballad of a White Cow, O Perdão, A fehér tehén balladája, Balada o bílé krávě, Ballada o białej krowie, Ballade von der weißen Kuh, Balladen om den hvide ko, Balladen om en vit ko, Balladi valkoisesta lehmästä, Beyaz İneğin Türküsü, El perdó, El perdón, Le pardon, Uten skyld, Η μπαλάντα της λευκής αγελάδας, Балада за бялата крава, Баллада о белой корове, 伊朗式審判, 白い牛のバラッド, 贖罪風暴, Ghasideh gave sefid, A Ballad for the White Cow, قصیده گاو سفید

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Updated 12 April 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Ballad of a White Cow - Trailer
Ballad of a White Cow Trailer
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