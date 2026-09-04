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Poster of The Conjuring: First Communion
Kinoafisha Films The Conjuring: First Communion

The Conjuring: First Communion

, 2027
The Conjuring: First Communion
USA / Horror
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Poster of The Conjuring: First Communion
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Synopsis

A prequel in the franchise.

Cast

Garrett Wareing
Ed Warren
Amanda Fix
Lorraine Warren
Matthias Schweighofer
Matthias Schweighofer
Marta Kessler
Marta Kessler
Emma
Alan Edstrom
Aaron Latta-Morissette
Director Rodrigue Huart
Writer Chad Hayes, Carey W. Hayes, Richard Naing, Ian Goldberg
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 0 minute
Production year 2027
World premiere 9 September 2027
Release date
9 September 2027 Australia
9 September 2027 Brazil
9 September 2027 Czechia
9 September 2027 Germany
10 September 2027 Spain
10 September 2027 Turkey
10 September 2027 USA
Production New Line Cinema, The Safran Company, Warner Bros. Entertainment

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 4 September 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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