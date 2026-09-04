The Conjuring: First Communion, 2027
USA / Horror
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Synopsis
A prequel in the franchise.
Cast
Garrett Wareing
Ed Warren
Amanda Fix
Lorraine Warren
Alan Edstrom
Aaron Latta-Morissette
Director Rodrigue Huart
Writer Chad Hayes, Carey W. Hayes, Richard Naing, Ian Goldberg
Film details
Country USA
Runtime 0 minute
Production year 2027
World premiere 9 September 2027
Release date
|9 September 2027
|Australia
|9 September 2027
|Brazil
|9 September 2027
|Czechia
|9 September 2027
|Germany
|10 September 2027
|Spain
|10 September 2027
|Turkey
|10 September 2027
|USA
Production New Line Cinema, The Safran Company, Warner Bros. Entertainment
Updated 4 September 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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