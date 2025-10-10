Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Moss & Freud
6.0
Kinoafisha Films Moss & Freud
6.0

Moss & Freud

, 2026
Moss & Freud
New Zealand / Drama
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of Moss & Freud
6.0
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Supermodel Kate Moss embarks on a journey of self-discovery when acclaimed artist Lucian Freud offers to paint her portrait.

Cast

Ellie Bamber
Ellie Bamber
Kate Moss
Derek Jacobi
Derek Jacobi
Lucian Freud
Jasmine Blackborow
Bella Freud
Lauren O'Hara
Lady Caroline Blackwood
Will Tudor
Will Tudor
Jefferson Hack
Tim Downie
Tim Downie
David Dawson
Winston Hayles
Gallery doorman
Ross McGarva
Self - Production designer
Amber Lily Butterworth
Production Assistant
Tom Kay
German Nightclub Doorman
Tom Easden
NYC Head Client
Director James Lucas
Writer James Lucas
Composer Karl Sölve Steven
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country New Zealand
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 10 October 2025
Release date
29 May 2026 Great Britain
29 May 2026 Ireland 15A
2 July 2026 Netherlands 12
Worldwide Gross $36,403
Production GFC Films, General Film Corporation, Head Gear Films
Also known as
Moss & Freud, Moss & Freud: El artista y la modelo, Кейт Мосс и Фрейд, Moss and Freud

Film rating

6.0
Rate 12 votes
5.5 IMDb
Updated 15 April 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Evil Dead Burn
Evil Dead Burn
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more