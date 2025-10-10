Cast
Lauren O'Hara
Lady Caroline Blackwood
Winston Hayles
Gallery doorman
Ross McGarva
Self - Production designer
Amber Lily Butterworth
Production Assistant
Tom Kay
German Nightclub Doorman
Tom Easden
NYC Head Client
Cast and Crew
Director
James Lucas
Writer
James Lucas
Composer
Karl Sölve Steven
Film details
Country
New Zealand
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
10 October 2025
Release date
|29 May 2026
|Great Britain
|
|
|29 May 2026
|Ireland
|
|15A
|2 July 2026
|Netherlands
|
|12
Worldwide Gross
$36,403
Production
GFC Films, General Film Corporation, Head Gear Films
Also known as
Moss & Freud, Moss & Freud: El artista y la modelo, Кейт Мосс и Фрейд, Moss and Freud