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Poster of Harvies Journey to Tramtarie
Kinoafisha Films Harvies Journey to Tramtarie

Harvies Journey to Tramtarie

, 1970
Hurvínkova cesta do Tramtárie
Czechia / Animation / 18+
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Poster of Harvies Journey to Tramtarie
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Synopsis

Once upon a time there was a flower kingdom full of scents and colors, and because it was at the very end of the world, it was called Tramtárie. And that's where Hurvínek and Mánička set off. The once fertile land was hit by such a drought that the vain princess Gerbera fell ill and became sad. The elf Parliamentarian therefore declares that everything will turn for the better when someone is found who can make the withered flower laugh and bring her "blue from heaven". The task is indeed complex, not that Hurvínek and Mánička are rushing to it, but when the situation escalates and the princess threatens the pair of friends that if they don't fulfill it, her carnivore will feast on Žeryk, they don't hesitate for a minute. They don't have time to spare, the furry one could be amen at any moment! There is only one way out of this mess, Hurvínek and Mánička must find "blue from heaven". On their arduous journey, they meet the Lord of the Wind, but he doesn't know where to look either.

Cast

Jana Mudráková
Rene Hajek
Matěj Kopecký
Michal Barták
Zita Morávková
Jakub Šafránek
Director Vojtech Fric
Writer Martin Klásek, Denisa Kirschnerová
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Czechia
Runtime 54 minutes
Production year 1970
World premiere 16 April 2026
Release date
16 April 2026 Czechia

Cartoon rating

0.0
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