Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
7.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Nova 78'
7.1
Nova 78'
, 2025
Nova 78'
Portugal / Documentary, Music / 18+
Going
2
Not going
0
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.1
Going
2
Not going
0
Synopsis
Resurrected through UK-led archival restoration NOVA 78' shows never-before-seen footage of the legendary Nova Convention where William Burroughs, Patti Smith, Zappa, Ginsberg and more collided in an explosion of ideas, art and rebellion.
Expand
Cast
Frank Zappa
Self
Timothy Leary
Self
Patti Smith
Self
Allen Ginsberg
Self
Laurie Anderson
Self
John Cage
Self
Anne Waldman
Self
James Grauerholz
Peter Orlovsky
Self
Merce Cunningham
Self
Robert Anton Wilson
Self
John Giorno
Director
Rodrigo Areias
,
Aaron Brookner
Writer
Aaron Brookner
Composer
Paulo Furtado
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Portugal
Runtime
1 hour 18 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
8 August 2025
Production
Bando à Parte, Pinball London
Also known as
Nova 78', Nova '78, Нова'78: Главная панк-конференция Нью-Йорка
More
Film rating
7.1
Rate
10
votes
7.1
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Updated 29 April 2026
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree