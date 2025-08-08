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Poster of Nova 78'
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Nova 78'
7.1

Nova 78'

, 2025
Nova 78'
Portugal / Documentary, Music / 18+
Going 2
Not going 0
Poster of Nova 78'
7.1
Going 2
Not going 0

Synopsis

Resurrected through UK-led archival restoration NOVA 78' shows never-before-seen footage of the legendary Nova Convention where William Burroughs, Patti Smith, Zappa, Ginsberg and more collided in an explosion of ideas, art and rebellion.

Cast

Frank Zappa
Self
Timothy Leary
Self
Patti Smith
Patti Smith
Self
Allen Ginsberg
Self
Laurie Anderson
Laurie Anderson
Self
John Cage
Self
Anne Waldman
Self
James Grauerholz
Peter Orlovsky
Self
Merce Cunningham
Self
Robert Anton Wilson
Self
John Giorno
Director Rodrigo Areias, Aaron Brookner
Writer Aaron Brookner
Composer Paulo Furtado
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Portugal
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 8 August 2025
Production Bando à Parte, Pinball London
Also known as
Nova 78', Nova '78, Нова'78: Главная панк-конференция Нью-Йорка

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Updated 29 April 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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