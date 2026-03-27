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Kinoafisha Films Untitled Daniels/Universal Event Film

Untitled Daniels/Universal Event Film

, 2027
Untitled Daniels/Universal Event Film
USA, Netherlands
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Synopsis

Described as a "very existential" and "fun sci-fi, action comedy with a big heart". Plot TBA.

Cast

Charles Melton
Charles Melton
Sandra Oh
Sandra Oh
Sean Kaufman
Jackson Kelly
Kerrice Brooks
Silvia Dionicio
Thalia Dudek
PinkPantheress
Michael Gandolfini
Michael Gandolfini
Matt Damon
Matt Damon
Director Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
Writer Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Netherlands
Production year 2027
World premiere 18 November 2027
Release date
18 November 2027 Brazil
19 November 2027 USA
Production Playgrounds, Universal Pictures
Also known as
Untitled Daniels/Universal Event Film

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 27 March 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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